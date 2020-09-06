APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of WD-40 worth $135,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $193.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

