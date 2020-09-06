APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.47% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $85,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Cim LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 895,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,755. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

