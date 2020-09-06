APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 74,473 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.66% of Franco Nevada worth $155,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.70. 815,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,793. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.