APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $110,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Caterpillar by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,376. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

