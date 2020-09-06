APG Asset Management N.V. Has $99.28 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $99,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.62. The stock had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $699.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.