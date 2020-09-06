APG Asset Management N.V. Has $93.21 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of General Motors worth $93,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 222.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 13,783,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,567,602. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

