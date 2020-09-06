APG Asset Management N.V. Has $166.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 247.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,871 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $166,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

