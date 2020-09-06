APG Asset Management N.V. Has $147.38 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.19% of JD.Com worth $147,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 21,436,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,173,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

