APG Asset Management N.V. Has $134.51 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.91% of Globe Life worth $134,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 640,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,618. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

