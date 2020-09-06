APG Asset Management N.V. Has $111.21 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.45% of Clorox worth $111,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. 1,983,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,591. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.