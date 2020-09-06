APG Asset Management N.V. Has $105.47 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $105,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $8.91 on Friday, reaching $1,206.79. 166,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

