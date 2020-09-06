APG Asset Management N.V. Has $101.09 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.56% of D. R. Horton worth $101,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $10,245,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 4,543,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

