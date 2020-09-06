APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Mondelez International worth $164,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.