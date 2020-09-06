APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $127,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $298.43. 1,374,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.94. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

