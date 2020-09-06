APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 295,903 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $154,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.14. 1,574,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

