APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $158,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 1,892,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,292. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

