APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,330 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $93,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.32.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $99.03. 5,882,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,701. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

