APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.48% of BCE worth $160,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 936,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

