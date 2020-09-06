APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.71% of AFLAC worth $161,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $37.86. 5,104,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

