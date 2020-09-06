APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 30,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Caterpillar worth $110,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. 5,128,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

