APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 282,043 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.45% of Clorox worth $111,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,591. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.93. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

