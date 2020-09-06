APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of Republic Services worth $81,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,172,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 2,673,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,874. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

