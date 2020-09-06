APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,605,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $164,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,523,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,758,000 after acquiring an additional 412,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.88. 8,856,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,055. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

