APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $127,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

APD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.43. 1,374,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

