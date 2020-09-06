APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 36,815 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 5.63% of WD-40 worth $135,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $193.79. 105,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

