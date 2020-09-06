APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 25,697 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Dollar General worth $152,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after buying an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after buying an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,128 shares of company stock worth $13,092,683. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,491. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $206.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

