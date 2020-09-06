APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 105,623 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,623 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Dominion Energy worth $164,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 136,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

