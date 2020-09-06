Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

ANTM stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

