Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $81,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.22. The stock had a trading volume of 873,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

