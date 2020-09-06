Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.