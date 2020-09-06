Analyzing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.59 $364.10 million $1.92 1.50 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.12 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 17.53%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.78%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28% BRT Apartments N/A 0.47% 0.17%

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.