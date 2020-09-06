Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $8.00

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $16,132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 125,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,547. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

