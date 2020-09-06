Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 595,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,202. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

