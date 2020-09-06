Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $68.83

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.