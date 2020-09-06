Analysts Set MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT at $26.00

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MGDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

MGDDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 17,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,112. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

