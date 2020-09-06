Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $17.13

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.02.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 8,310,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,834. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

