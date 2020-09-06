Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $66.47

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $7,620,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,697,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock worth $410,094,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

FND stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

