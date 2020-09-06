Analysts Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,686,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,162 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

