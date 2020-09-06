Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $140,208.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,108. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

