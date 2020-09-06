Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Rollins posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rollins by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rollins by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,302. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

