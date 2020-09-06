Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

