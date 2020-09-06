Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 30th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 41,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 634,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ames National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

