America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

