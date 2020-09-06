AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for about 2.6% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AMERCO worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $363.05. 31,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

