Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 38.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

