Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.19% of Amc Networks worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 74.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.89. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie upgraded Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.