Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,542.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.