Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 9,176,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

