Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,636,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 3,293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $12.73 on Friday. Altagas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

