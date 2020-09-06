Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,391.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

